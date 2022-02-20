Leeds United 2 Manchester United 4 - Graham Smyth's player ratings as fightback proves in vain

Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick's double change rescued all three points for his team after Anthony Elanga and Fred, both 66th-minute substitutes, found the net to restore the Old Trafford outfit's lead after a stunning second-half comeback by Leeds looked set to spoil the visitors' party.

Raphinha and Rodrigo both scored within a 24-second period to make it 2-2 early in the second half, after headers from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes sent the visitors into the interval with a two-goal lead.

The result leaves the Whites five points clear of the drop zone after 18th-placed Watford earned three points against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from an epic contest in the driving rain at Elland Road.

1. Illan Meslier 6 - Distribution was an issue in the first half. Stranded for the Maguire header, might think he could have done better with the third. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images. Photo Sales

2. Luke Ayling 6 - Couldn't keep the shape together defensively but worked so hard to try and play forward and kept going to the end. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images. Photo Sales

3. Diego Llorente 4 - Shaky defensively, didn't get off the ground for Maguire's goal, had a mix up with Meslier that was almost costly. Replaced at the break. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images. Photo Sales

4. Pascal Struijk 6 - Could take some blame for the fourth. Otherwise largely solid in defence. Some good bits of play at centre-half and defensive midfield. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images. Photo Sales