Leeds United 2 Manchester United 4 - Graham Smyth's player ratings as fightback proves in vain

Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick's double change rescued all three points for his team after Anthony Elanga and Fred, both 66th-minute substitutes, found the net to restore the Old Trafford outfit's lead after a stunning second-half comeback by Leeds looked set to spoil the visitors' party.
Raphinha and Rodrigo both scored within a 24-second period to make it 2-2 early in the second half, after headers from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes sent the visitors into the interval with a two-goal lead.
The result leaves the Whites five points clear of the drop zone after 18th-placed Watford earned three points against Aston Villa on Saturday.
Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from an epic contest in the driving rain at Elland Road.