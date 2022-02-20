The Red Devils boss praised the atmosphere generated by both sets of fans and reported that Anthony Elanga was fine having been struck by something thrown from the crowd after celebrating the visitors' fourth goal.

"As far as I know there is a Leeds United investigation going on," said Rangnick, who went onto the pitch during a late flare up and was told to return to the sideline by referee Paul Tierney.

"I don't think anything happened in the end, Elanga was well and looked happy to score his goal. Obviously things like that shouldn't happen.

"The atmosphere was great, I didn't want anything to happen - no yellows or reds, in moments like this it’s important to try to cool things down."

The game matched the atmosphere for intensity. Rangnick's men took a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first half only to be battered back by the ferocity of Leeds' second half response. Goals from Rodrigo and Raphinha brought the hosts level and Daniel James missed a big chance against his former side before Fred and Elanga won it for Manchester United.

"It was very intense and - if you were a neutral person - you could say an entertaining football game," said Rangnick.

"There were only very few moments where nothing happened on the pitch. It took us ten or fifteen minutes to get into it, the last half hour before half time we did great, put them under pressure, forced them into their half, it could have been 3 or 4 nil at half time. We were fully aware at half time that they would have a go at us and play with aggression. Their first goal came out of the blue - I don't think Rodrigo intended it, then within five minutes, it was 2-2.

LEEDS INVESTIGATING - Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says Leeds United are investigating after Anthony Elanga was struck by a missile at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

"We showed maturity, unity, as a team on the pitch and in the end I think we highly deserved to win. We were rising our level of aggression toward what we had to play here in this atmosphere."

Rangnick revealed that he was unhappy about a number of challenges made in the game, including one by Adam Forshaw that left Bruno Fernandes on the deck in the build-up to Leeds' leveller. Referee Tierney felt the tackle was fine and so did his VAR Chris Kavanagh.

"For me, there were quite a few tackles today that in Germany there’d be no discussion - it wouldn't even go to VAR," said the interim Manchester United manager.