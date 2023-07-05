New Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will have little time to waste as he looks to mould a Whites squad capable of bouncing back into the Premier League at the first attempt this summer.

Relegation from the top flight will always lead to the departure of several key players as the financial impact of a season of struggle takes hold. The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Rodrigo and Tyler Adams have all been linked with moves away from Elland Road and Farke will have some big decisions to make over the futures of several players within his ranks.

But what could lie ahead of Farke and Leeds? And which new players could arrive at Elland Road before the new Championship season gets underway on the first Sunday of August? The YEP has utilised the services of Football Manager 2023 as the world’s most popular management simulation predicts what business the new Whites boss could conduct during the summer transfer window.

How could Daniel Farke's first transfer window at Leeds United play out?

OUT: Rasmus Kristensen £10m to Lyon

IN: Ryan Fraser On loan from Newcastle United

OUT: Tyler Adams £29.5m to Borussia Monchengladbach