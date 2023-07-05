Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Daniel Farke’s £163m first transfer window at Leeds United according to Football Manager 2023

The world’s most popular football management simulation predicts Daniel Farke’s first transfer window at Leeds United.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 5th Jul 2023, 20:45 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 20:51 BST

New Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will have little time to waste as he looks to mould a Whites squad capable of bouncing back into the Premier League at the first attempt this summer.

Relegation from the top flight will always lead to the departure of several key players as the financial impact of a season of struggle takes hold. The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Rodrigo and Tyler Adams have all been linked with moves away from Elland Road and Farke will have some big decisions to make over the futures of several players within his ranks.

But what could lie ahead of Farke and Leeds? And which new players could arrive at Elland Road before the new Championship season gets underway on the first Sunday of August? The YEP has utilised the services of Football Manager 2023 as the world’s most popular management simulation predicts what business the new Whites boss could conduct during the summer transfer window.

How could Daniel Farke’s first transfer window at Leeds United play out?

1. NLEPsport-04-07-23-FarkeQuote-YORupload

How could Daniel Farke’s first transfer window at Leeds United play out? Photo: Christof Koepsel

Photo Sales
£10m to Lyon

2. OUT: Rasmus Kristensen

£10m to Lyon Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Photo Sales
On loan from Newcastle United

3. IN: Ryan Fraser

On loan from Newcastle United Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
£29.5m to Borussia Monchengladbach

4. OUT: Tyler Adams

£29.5m to Borussia Monchengladbach Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Daniel FarkeFootball ManagerPremier League