Farke was appointed to Leeds’ vacant head coach role on Tuesday after a lengthy interview process which saw an initial shortlist whittled down to a select number of front-runners who were quizzed in person by United’s hiring committee.

Headed up by chairman Paraag Marathe and chief executive Angus Kinnear, Leeds’ decision-makers settled on the experienced German coach who most recently took charge of Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

Farke and his incoming backroom team are best known in England for their time with Norwich City, in which they secured promotion from the Championship on two separate occasions.

Daniel Farke will be joined at Elland Road by his trusted backroom team. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)

Arriving alongside Farke at Elland Road is long-time assistant Edmund ‘Eddie’ Riemer, fitness coach Chris Domogalla and first-team coach Christopher John.

A left-sided centre-back during his playing days, Riemer grew up in Kazakhstan before moving to Germany at the age of ten. As a coach he has worked exclusively with Farke, from his days as manager of Borussia Dortmund II, through to the present day, including stints with Norwich, Russian side Krasnodar and Monchengladbach.

Fitness and athletic trainer Domogalla first encountered Farke during his time with Dortmund’s youngsters, where the pair struck up a working relationship. The 37-year-old has subsequently partnered Farke at Norwich, Krasnodar and Monchengladbach, too.

Fellow German coach Christopher John is the youngest member of Farke’s staff at 34 years old. He was appointed first-team coach at Carrow Road in 2018, one year after Farke’s arrival in Norfolk and has remained with the new Leeds boss since, however his links to the 46-year-old originate at lower league German club SV Lippstadt where Farke was John’s manager between 2013 and 2015.

"First of all, I bring three of my assistant coaches with me, Eddie Riemer my assistant coach, Christopher John the first team coach and also responsible for the analysing and the analysis department and also Christopher John will be like a head of performance, also lead everything together with the physios, doctors and sport scientists,” Farke said on Tuesday.