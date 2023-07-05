After weeks of delays and having to watch their EFL Championship rivals get a head start on their summer transfer business it could finally be time for Leeds United to start making moves.

The Whites have now confirmed Daniel Farke as their new head coach and supporters will be hoping the former Norwich City boss can get straight to work recruiting new faces for their 2023/24 campaign. However, all the major transfer related headlines continue to be around current players who are likely leaving the club this summer and West Ham United are now said to be targeting Leeds midfielder as a potential replacement for Declan Rice who is expected to complete a £105 million move to Arsenal soon.

Elsewhere, a former Leeds United player is said to be a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund who are ‘in talks’ with the players despite a disappointing spell at Elland Road last season. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Wednesday, July 5:

West Ham ‘approach’ Leeds United star

Per a report from 90min, Tyler Adams is the subject of a transfer approach from West Ham, with the Hammers in the market for a Declan Rice replacement. The England international is expected to complete a bumper £105 million move to Arsenal very soon.

Previous reports had linked USMNT international Adams with other top flight clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Newcastle United. The 24-year old only signed for the Whites from RB Leipzig last summer for a reported fee of £20 million and still has four years remaining on his contract.

Former Leeds United loanee ‘in talks over Borussia Dortmund move’

According to the Daily Mail, via ESPN, former Leeds United loanee Weston McKennie is in talks to sign with Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund. The USMNT international returned to Juventus this summer following a disappointing six month loan spell at Elland Road.

