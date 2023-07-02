West Ham United make first approach for Leeds United star
A number of Leeds United stars are being linked with moves away from Elland Road and West Ham United are said to be the latest considering an offer for a Whites midfielder.
Leeds United have reportedly received an approach from one of their former Premier League rivals as several Whites stars continued to be linked with moves away from Elland Road.
Over the last week, the likes of Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville have all been mentioned as targets for a number of top tier clubs following their side’s unsuccessful battle against relegation from the Premier League. But it is Tyler Adams that is said to be drawing interest from West Ham United, who are said to have turned their attention towards the United States international after considering Juventus star Denis Zakaria and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse as possible additions to their midfield options.
Hammers manager David Moyes is likely to be handed a considerable portion of the £105million deal that is set to take England star Declan Rice to Arsenal and the Daily Mail have reported Adams is one player identified as a possible replacement.
Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for Adams and former United States captain Alexei Lalas has admitted he would love to see the midfielder move to Villa Park. He told the State of the Nation podcast: “I don’t want to see Tyler Adams play in the Championship. And I think of the trio of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson, Tyler is the most valuable and did himself the best in terms of the way he is viewed.
“So, I would love to see this (move to Villa). I’ll put Tyler Adams up against anybody.”
The report suggests the Hammers have also made an approach for Bristol City star Alex Scott and are considering a move for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez after his move to Borussia Dortmund fell through.