West Ham United make first approach for Leeds United star

Leeds United have reportedly received an approach from one of their former Premier League rivals as several Whites stars continued to be linked with moves away from Elland Road.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Tyler Adams consoles Brenden Aaronson of Leeds after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Over the last week, the likes of Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville have all been mentioned as targets for a number of top tier clubs following their side’s unsuccessful battle against relegation from the Premier League. But it is Tyler Adams that is said to be drawing interest from West Ham United, who are said to have turned their attention towards the United States international after considering Juventus star Denis Zakaria and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse as possible additions to their midfield options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hammers manager David Moyes is likely to be handed a considerable portion of the £105million deal that is set to take England star Declan Rice to Arsenal and the Daily Mail have reported Adams is one player identified as a possible replacement.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for Adams and former United States captain Alexei Lalas has admitted he would love to see the midfielder move to Villa Park. He told the State of the Nation podcast: “I don’t want to see Tyler Adams play in the Championship. And I think of the trio of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson, Tyler is the most valuable and did himself the best in terms of the way he is viewed.

“So, I would love to see this (move to Villa). I’ll put Tyler Adams up against anybody.”