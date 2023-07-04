Following a lengthy interview process, 46-year-old ex-Norwich City boss Farke has been confirmed as Leeds’ new manager. The German signed a four-year deal at Elland Road on Tuesday afternoon before expressing his desire to get down to business on the training pitch and in the transfer market.

Leeds opted to announce Farke ahead of the EFL green light on their hotly-anticipated takeover by 49ers Enterprises. Consortium lead Marathe has operated in the background since becoming involved with Leeds five years ago, but now with the departing Andrea Radrizzani out of the picture, high-powered decisions will rest with the American executive.

United’s players have returned to pre-season training this week and will meet Farke and his coaching staff for the first time on Wednesday morning.

SANTA CLARA, CA - MAY 22: Paraag Marathe of the San Francisco 49ers addresses the audience during an ESPN leadership dinner at Levi's Stadium on May 22, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Speaking about Farke’s appointment, Marathe said: “After a thorough recruitment process, we are excited to confirm Daniel’s appointment as our first team manager.

“His record in the Championship is clear, and I am impressed by his leadership and plan to guide us back to the Premier League. We welcome Daniel and his staff to the club and look forward to a strong season,” he added.