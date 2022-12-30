Leeds United are reportedly ready to ‘present an offer’ to bring Villarreal left-back Alfonso Pedraza to Elland Road.

Reports in Spain have suggested the La Liga club, who reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, are open to allowing the 26-year-old defender to depart if they receive a suitable offer. La Razon have reported the Whites see the former Spain Under-21 star as a possible replacement for Junior Firpo, who has made just two Premier League appearances this season after suffering a serious knee injury.

With a return to full fitness now close, the former Barcelona and Real Betis defender has been an unused substitute in the Whites’ last five Premeir League fixtures and he recently received the support of manager Jesse Marsch as he looks to make the most of the left-back over the remainder of the season.

Speaking last month, he said: “I've heard criticisms of Junior from the past. I can only tell you since I've been here, he has, in every way, tried to adapt and learn and grow into the player I believe he can be. His technical ability and passing ability is one of the best on our team, his athleticism is definitely on the high end of our team, his intelligence is very high and then his tactical awareness is also very keen.

“If he can continue to add the right kind of aggressiveness, he can grow into a real defender and be a real two-way player. At left-back, there are not a lot of those types of players out there in the world right now. So, specifically with Junior, I'm trying to develop him into the player I believe he can become and I believe he can be a big player here no doubt.”