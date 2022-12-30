Leeds United will end 2022 with an unenviable clash against in-form Newcastle United on New Year’s Eve. The Whites currently sit 15th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone, but travel to Tyneside to face a Toon side who have not lost in the league since August.

But before the two meet, there is still plenty of transfer speculation to work through. Check out Friday’s Leeds United-related transfer speculation below...

Leeds make Gyokeres enquiry

Leeds United are one of several Premier League clubs to have enquired about the potential availability of Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to 90min. The 24-year-old is in demand after a highly impressive start to the season, notching 12 goals in 24 Championship appearances thus far.

Alongside the Whites, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, and Wolves have all asked about the Swede’s availability in the coming weeks. For their part, however, Coventry are understood to be holding out for around £16 million if they are to part company with their star man.

Wober links ‘credible’

Phil Hay of The Athletic has described links between Leeds United and Red Bull Salzburg defender Max Wober as ‘firm and credible’. The Austrian has reportedly emerged as a target for the Whites in recent days, with Hay now weighing in to offer his take on the matter.