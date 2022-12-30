Leeds’ summer addition of Willy Gnonto came as something of a surprise, given the expedited nature with which the deal was confirmed. It was only at the eleventh hour on transfer deadline day that Leeds’ pursuit of the teenage forward took on greater significance than column inches in the gossip columns, as United moved swiftly to bring forward an already-planned transfer.

Weeks prior to Gnonto’s arrival, head coach Jesse Marsch had made attempts to temper expectation surrounding the then 18-year-old by declaring him not quite ‘Premier League ready’. Upon his arrival, it soon became apparent that Gnonto boasted bags of ability, evidenced further by repeated call-ups and appearances for Roberto Mancini’s Italian national team.

Since then, Marsch has backtracked on his previous comment having witnessed the diminutive forward first-hand. Perhaps Gnonto’s best display in a Leeds shirt so far, came in the Whites’ 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, by the virtue of having played 90 minutes, as opposed to the substitute appearance he made in United’s 4-3 comeback victory over AFC Bournemouth last month, in which he played an integral role for Crysencio Summerville’s winner.

Gnonto won four fouls against Pep Guardiola’s men, demonstrating his fearlessness in possession against one of the best sides in world football. Unafraid to dribble with the ball and beat a man, Gnonto was often tasked with running the gauntlet alone as Leeds lacked any meaningful out-ball, relying squarely on the individual endeavours of the Italian or young Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds’ best opportunities on the night came directly from set-pieces; Pascal Struijk converting the Whites’ consolation with a second half header from Sam Greenwood’s corner kick. It was Greenwood who stood over the ball and took aim on the edge of the penalty area whenever Leeds won free-kicks in dangerous positions – many of which were Gnonto’s doing.

The value of a player who can draw challenges, protect possession and provoke repeated blasts on the referee’s whistle during a fixture such as Leeds versus any of the ‘Big Six’ is difficult to quantify, but must not be understated.

Gnonto’s opposite number on Wednesday night, Jack Grealish, was loathed and lauded throughout his time at Aston Villa for an innate ability to win fouls in dangerous positions. When representing teams who do not dominate possession and typically occupy positions in the bottom half of the table, set-plays can be especially important. Grealish was excellent in that regard, but developed a reputation as a result and the treatment the England international received at Elland Road reflected precisely that.

Rico Lewis brings down Willy Gnonto for a free kick. Leeds United v Manchester City. Premier League. Elland Road. 28 December 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Another individual who has turned winning fouls into something of an art form, is Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha. He, too, has drawn unwanted attention from opposition fans who perceive the Ivorian to make the most out of going to ground, but the statistics don’t lie: Zaha and Grealish are consistently the Premier League’s two foremost foul-winners, which is an attribute in itself.

Last season, Zaha won in excess of 100 fouls, an average of 3.3 times per 90 minutes – the most of any player in the Premier League. The year before, it was Grealish who was fouled on 110 occasions, with Zaha in second on 88. In 2019/20, the same outcome: Grealish most-fouled and Zaha second.

This season, the pair are posting similar numbers with Zaha averaging a remarkably consistent 3.3 fouls won per 90, while Grealish wins 3.2 per 90. Aside from Nottingham Forest’s Emmanuel Dennis who averages close to four fouls won per 90, only one individual - to have featured in 200-or-more league minutes - can match the Premier League’s foul-drawing duopoly: Willy Gnonto.

The Leeds winger mirrors Grealish’s 3.2 fouls won per 90 and provided he retains the verve and enthusiasm with which he currently plays, may soon draw disparaging remarks from frustrated opposition fanbases, just as Grealish and Zaha have done throughout their Premier League careers.

Considering the regard in which Gnonto is already held by the Leeds faithful, it is ironic that Grealish received such a hard time from Elland Road. Gnonto is cheered for the same barrelling runs that often end in both players going to ground; the difference responses perhaps best represent the partisanship of being a football supporter.

