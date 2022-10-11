The Whites supporters have continued to show plenty of passion and commitment this season.

It has been a season of ups and downs for Leeds United supporters.

A bright start to the campaign seemed to hint that better things were coming during Jesse Marsch’s first full season in charge as the Whites claimed seven points from their opening three games. Elland Road was left buzzing for days after a remarkable display in a 3-0 win over Chelsea and the famous old ground continued to celebrate as United saw off Barnsley in the Carabao Cup to make it three wins from their opening four games in all competitions.

However, the win over the Tykes remains Leeds’ last win in any competition with draws with Everton and Aston Villa entwined with defeats against Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Crystal Palace. The downturn in form has seen Marsch’s men slide to 14th place in the Premier League table and they are now just three points and four places above the relegation zone ahead of Sunday’s home game with in-form Arsenal.

Despite their poor run of form, the Elland Road faithful will turn out in their numbers and get behind their side once again as they continue to rack up some impressive figures during the early months of a unique Premier League season.

But how does the Whites’ average attendance compare to their top-tier rivals?

1. AFC Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium Capacity: 11,364. Average: 10,166

2. Brentford - Brentford Community Stadium Capacity: 17,250. Average: 17,082

3. Fulham - Craven Cottage Capacity: 22,384. Average: 22,286

4. Crystal Palace - Selhurst Park Capacity: 26,225. Average: 24,385