Bethany Griffin, from Leeds, was one of the youngest babies to ever have had a heart transplant at the Newcastle Freeman Hospital 22 years ago.

Since then, Bethany had lived a fulfilled and prosperous life with a huge number of friends, a job she loved as a carer in the community and a family who adored her - including her mum Louise and siblings Tom, Jack, Ben and Bobbie.

Bethany's health had not limited her ability to enjoy her life and she loved being a carer so much that she often kept her uniform on outside her work hours, her mum Louise told the Yorkshire Post.

Recently however, Bethany started feeling unwell and after an array of tests, rapidly deteriorated after being blue-lighted to Newcastle from Leeds.

The heart which had served her for 22 years had rejected her body and she was urgently put on the transplant waiting list.

Due to being on and off a ventilator, Bethany was sadly never able to get the heart which could have given her a chance.

Her mum Louise - who stayed with her for every hour of her hospital stay - was at her bedside until her final breath in the early hours of Monday morning (September 12).

Bethany's sudden death has sent shockwaves throughout her community, with hundreds donating to a GoFundMe page organised for her funeral and leaving heartfelt messages.

For her family, she was known as the heart and soul of the house and kept everyone smiling.

On Monday, hundreds of Bethany's friends and family attended her funeral to pay their respects and share memories of her.

Her casket was brought into St James Church is Manston in a horse-drawn carriage adorned with Leeds United themed flowers and Marching on Together was played.

Many of the mourners wore Leeds United kits or bright colours as requested by Bethany's family.

Bethany was buried beside her father's grave in Garforth Cemetery who died 20 years ago.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Bethany's mum Louise said: "I can't thank everyone enough for being there for me through the most difficult time in my life, I did my very best to make Beth proud and give her the very best send off she deserved.

"As much as I didn't want the day to come, we also needed it to for closure.

"The amount of people that came shows how many peoples hearts Beth touched, family, friends, works colleagues and even people she looked after at work.

"Knowing Beth was buried with her Dad brings me some comfort.

"When I arranged her dad's funeral 20 years ago, they asked if the grave was for one or two people.

"I didn't think much of it at the time but I said two due to the complications Beth was having with her heart at the time.

"She is now with him somewhere watching the horse racing and having a laugh."

The community has raised more than £6,000 after a social media appeal by her friends and family.