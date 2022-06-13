Kalvin Phillips exit forecast by former Leeds United midfielder as Marc Roca deal reportedly nears completion

Former Leeds United midfielder forecasts Kalvin Phillips exit

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton claims Kalvin Phillips will find it hard to turn down Manchester City amid transfer speculation.

This week, Phillips has been linked with a £60m move to the Premier League champions, with West Ham United, Liverpool and Newcastle United all also said to be potential suitors.

Though the chances of the Wortley lad remaining in LS11 were vastly improved by Leeds' great final day escape, Prutton believes City have an offer Phillips can't refuse.

"There are continued reports that Manchester City are going to come in with a big bid for Phillips and suggestions of a £60m bid," Prutton writes. "If they come in with a £60m bid then he’s gone.

"I know what he means to Leeds and what Leeds means to him but if that is the case then he could go and play for one of the greatest managers that the game has ever seen in Pep Guardiola and a team that is a bunch of serial winners and is getting pushed better and better by a very good Liverpool team.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Julian Finney.

"He could be part of a dynastic kind of group of players that could do something really special at Manchester City."

Kalvin Phillips targets Hungary clash

Kalvin Phillips is hoping to be available for selection by Gareth Southgate for England's Nations League tie against Hungary on Tuesday.

Kalvin Phillips made a substitute appearance during England's 0-0 Nations League draw with Italy on Saturday. Pic: Claudio Villa.

After missing much of the season to a hamstring injury, Phillips made a nightmare return to international action by picking up a dead leg within fifteen minutes against Germany last week.

But the 26-year-old came through 25 minutes in the second half of the Three Lions' goalless draw with Italy on Saturday and is hopeful he can stay fit for the final fixture of this international recess.

"It's all right. I got a bad dead leg to be fair and obviously I couldn't carry on against Germany and I've just been trying to recover and be available for obviously the next game," Phillips said.

"I did a little fitness test in the morning and I felt fine so I'm happy to be in the squad and happy to get on."

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca. Pic: Sebastian Widmann.

Marc Roca deal reportedly nears completion

Leeds United are 'about' to complete a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The 25-year-old would slot in to the gap that could be left by Kalvin Phillips if the Yorkshire Pirlo is snapped up by one of several interested clubs this summer.

Roca boasts Champions League experience but only made four Bundesliga starts this season.