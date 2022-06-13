Whites star Phillips bagged his 22nd cap for his country as a second-half substitute in Saturday evening’s Nations League clash against Italy at Molineux which ended in a goalless draw.

The result left the Three Lions bottom of their group following the 1-0 defeat at Hungary and 1-1 draw against Germany in Munich in this month’s other two Nation League games.

England‘s only goal in their last three fixtures has arrived via a Harry Kane penalty but Phillips says there is no need for concern over the Three Lions’ recent goal drought.

“There’s not much of a worry to be fair,” said Phillips, asked how much of a concern it was that the Three Lions had scored just once in their last three games.

“With the strikers that we’ve got, we know that they are prolific strikers and we have just got to create chances.

“As long as we keep playing together and try to create as many chances as possible, then eventually the goals are going to come.”

England will complete this month’s quartet of Nations League games when facing Hungary on Tuesday evening in another fixture being played at Molineux.

Phillips has also hit back at suggestions that fatigue was having an impact on the Three Lions’ displays.

“No, not really,” said Phillips at Saturday evening’s post-match press conference.

“If you guys were able to watch us train every day and watch the way that we perform in training and the level of intensity in training, you wouldn’t look at us and say that we fatigued and I don’t think in the games we have looked fatigued either.”

