The Whites only ensured their top-flight survival on the final day of the 2021-22 season through a 2-1 win at Brentford as relegation rivals Burnley dropped back into the bottom three by losing 2-1 at home to Newcastle United.

Leeds then acted quickly to secure a deal to sign 21-year-old USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg and the Whites have also wrapped up a deal to recruit Aaronson's former Salzburg team mate Rasmus Kristensen for £10m.

Denmark international right back Kristensen and Aaronson will both become Leeds players on July 1 subject to international clearance and this is how a new Leeds best XI could look based on United's summer activity so far.

The 2022-23 Premier League season will begin over the first weekend of August and the fixtures for the new season will be released at 9am on Thursday morning.

1. GK - Illan Meslier Whether Leeds sign another 'keeper as competition and cover for Meslier remains to be seen but the 22-year-old Frenchman is clear first choice and started every single game last season, the only Whites player to do so.

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen Quite what happens when Luke Ayling returns from knee surgery remains to be seen but new recruit Kristensen looks sure to start the new season as first choice right back and there is always the option of Ayling playing at centre-back. Picture by LUFC.

3. CB - Liam Cooper Whites boss Jesse Marsch is not short of options at centre-back but Cooper is the club captain who impressed upon his return from injury at the end of the campaign. But who partners him?

4. CB - Diego Llorente Llorente, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Ayling, Charlie Creswell, Leo Hjelde - take your pick. But Llorente ended last season as one of the first choice centre-back starters and is now very much back involved with the Spanish national side. Cooper and Llorente looks the likely call.