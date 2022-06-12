Kalvin Phillips declares next aim as Leeds United star provides fitness update

Phillips suffered a dead leg in just the 14th minute of Tuesday evening's 1-1 draw against Germany in Munich but returned as a second-half substitute for Saturday evening's goalless draw against Italy at Molineux.

England will be back in action again tomorrow evening as Gareth Southgate's side face Hungary in another game at Molineux in a bid to finally record their first Nations League win of the new campaign.

Phillips had been rated a doubt for Saturday's clash against Italy due to his dead leg but is now champing at the bit to start against Hungary having missed four months of the season with a hamstring injury.

BACK FIT: Leeds United's England international star Kalvin Phillips, pictured in Saturday evening's Nations League clash against Italy at Molineux. Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images.

"I want to play in every game I can and the game against Hungary," said Phillips.

"Obviously I haven't played as many minutes as I'd have liked to due the injury but the game against Hungary is the one that I want to play in and hopefully get a good result in."

Phillips was brought on in the 65th minute of Saturday's clash against Italy, replacing his own usual international midfield partner Declan Rice to sit alongside Southampton's James Ward-Prowse in the middle of the park.

Asked how his leg was feeling after coming through 25 minutes, Phillips said: "It's all right. I got a bad dead leg to be fair and obviously I couldn't carry on against Germany and I've just been trying to recover and be available for obviously the next game.

"I did a little fitness test in the morning and I felt fine so I'm happy to be in the squad and happy to get on."

The goalless draw left England bottom of their group as Hungary also took a 1-1 draw from their clash against visiting Germany but Phillips said the incentive to record a victory against tomorrow night's visitors Hungary was as big as ever.

Asked if the contest was now a must-win game, Phillips insisted: "We always want to win every game that we play.

"I have seen the results with Germany and Hungary and it goes to show that international football against any team is difficult.