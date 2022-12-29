Haaland, 22, described his first outing at Elland Road as a ‘special’ moment given his family’s links to the city, and received a standing ovation at full-time from all four corners of the ground. The hulking centre-forward was born in Leeds during the summer of 2000 when his father Alfie [Alf-Inge] played for the Whites and retains a connection to the area where he spent much of his youth.

The ex-Leeds man and father of the show-stopping centre-forward was in attendance to witness his son score twice as Pep Guardiola’s side recorded a routine victory in the end over Leeds.

Speaking following the game, Haaland said of the experience: “With my father and mother here today, it’s special.”

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland claps the fans after the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"I have to say it’s special. It’s a really special moment in my career. It’s really weird, it’s in my craziest fantasy, to score for City against Leeds.

"I just said it inside [the dressing room], I could have scored five. But we won, that’s the most important [thing]. We have to hunt Arsenal.

"I’m really happy, I could have scored more but that’s life! What can I do? I’ll practice more!"

Haaland had a golden opportunity to score a hat-trick during the second half, on what was his first visit to Elland Road as a player, but squandered the chance, firing low into Illan Meslier’s midriff. He was also denied on a number of other occasions by the returning goalkeeper who made sure the scoreline remained respectable throughout.

"Being at home, I was a bit mad that I wasn't playing at the World Cup," Haaland added.

"I kind of recharged my batteries. Watching other players score goals triggers me and irritates me, I’m hungrier than ever.

