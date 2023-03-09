Leeds United are gearing up for another tricky clash, facing an in-form Brighton side this weekend.

The Whites are in the thick of a relegation battle, and they take on a Seagulls side gunning for European qualification having fallen to an out-of-form Chelsea side last time out. Javi Gracia has tightened things up at the back since his recent arrival, but there is still plenty to do at the top end of the pitch, with Leeds still struggling for goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Akpom interest

Leeds are said to be interested in pulling off a deal to sign Middlesbrough frontman Chuba Akpom this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to talkSPORT, as many as six Premier League clubs are interested in a move for Akpom, who has scored as many as 21 goals so far this season. Much will likely depend on whether Leeds stay up, and indeed whether Middlesbrough can achieve promotion, but it seems the striker is attracting plenty of interest.

Interestingly, though, the 27-year-old is only under contract until this summer, putting Boro in a vulnerable position.

Brighton prediction

Leeds have been backed to pick up a point against Brighton this weekend despite the two sides’ differing form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Lawrenson has said: “Brighton are running amok at the moment, they had such a good result thumping West Ham 4-0. Leeds got beat by Chelsea and I think the only shot at goal was from the goalkeeper! That’s not a good stat. You just sense under Javi Gracia that they’re a little bit different now.”