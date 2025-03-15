QPR manager Marti Cifuentes was left conflicted by his side’s 2-2 draw with Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The R’s head coach said he was proud of the team’s performance but could not be happy with the result having surrendered a 2-0 lead.

A Morgan Fox own goal and Jayden Bogle pegged the hosts back at Loftus Road as Leeds salvaged a point on the road, to avoid back-to-back away defeats after last weekend’s 1-0 scoreline in Portsmouth’s favour down on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that Leeds is a fantastic side. I said before the game, I say now after the game, for me I hope that they go up because it was not easy for them last season I can imagine. I guess there are a lot of things going on in Daniel's head after 2-0 in the first half but I think they are an even stronger side this season and the fact they've got the points they've got at this moment shows how good they are.

“That's why I said I'm unhappy about the result but I'm proud to compete at the level against a good side, with a lot of quality coming from the bench. I think that Gnonto, as Daniel explained, I think he had a big impact on the second half, they were very dominant, it was not easy to contain then, especially in the second half.”

Cifuentes’ side were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time at the end of the second half as Koki Saito was shown a straight red card by referee Tim Robinson for a high challenge on Daniel James. The Japanese winger caught the Leeds man’s calf with his studs as James made a break for it and was given his marching orders as a result.

“I've not seen the [replay] yet, I felt it was a bit harsh, it was not that far from me but I spoke with the ref, he had a better vision than me, he was very convinced about it and I have full respect always for the decisions that they make,” the QPR boss said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm just sad because Koki is such a nice guy and I'm sure he didn't intend to injure the player or whatever. I need to see the [replay] and trust and respect the ref.”