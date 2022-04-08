Jesse Marsch puts focus on young Leeds United ace's attitude as Kalvin Phillips exit talks reportedly advance

Jesse Marsch targets young Leeds United ace's discipline

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has praised the progress of young winger Crysencio Summerville.

The 20-year-old grabbed headlines on Monday night after bagging a hat-trick during the Under 23s Premiere League 2 victory over Crystal Palace.

Beyond his performances on the pitch, the youngster's off-field conduct has significantly improved since Marsch arrived at the club in February.

"I think that he has grown since I have been here more and more and more," said Marsch.

"I have talked to him about his behaviour and mentality and professional behaviour every day off the pitch and what he needs to be like when he shows up here, what what the work week needs to look like and then how to adapt to the style of play that we want and how to continue learning the tactics and behaviours.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Stu Forster.

"And for me he has grown a lot in the last month and I think this performance is a representation of his professional behaviour, his work ethic, his mentality to try to learn and adapt."

Leeds United Women miss out on silverware in County Cup final defeat

Leeds United Women suffered penalty heartbreak last night as Brighouse Town retained the County Cup by winning 4-2 on penalties.

Leeds United midfielder Kathryn Smith. Pic: LUFC.

Holders Town, who compete in the tier above the Whites, overran Leeds in the first half, but a fine defensive performance by Dan O'Hearne's side ensured Brighouse took a narrow 1-0 lead into the break, courtesy of a close-range tap-in by Lucy Sowerby.

United got a grip on the game in the second half and found more opportunities going forward, but struggled to find a breakthrough, with Rachel Hindle striking the crossbar in the 67th minute.

It wasn't until stoppage time that Leeds managed to draw level, when the referee pointed to the spot after Whites forward Katie Ramsden was brought down in the box.

Kathryn Smith scored the spot-kick to send the game to penalties, but Brighouse Town came out on top by netting four to Leeds' two.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. Pic: Stu Forster.

Kalvin Phillips exit talks reportedly 'advance'

Manchester United are 'advancing' on a deal for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Wortley-born player has made 226 appearances for Leeds since he made his debut for his boyhood club in April 2015.

Since starring at EURO 2020, Phillips has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and West Ham.