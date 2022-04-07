Summerville fired in an impressive hat-trick for the Under 23s against Crystal Palace on Monday night, as Marsch looked on from the stands.

Not for the first time in recent weeks, Marsch was impressed by the young Dutchman's performance in Premier League 2 competition.

"I thought he played fantastic," said the American.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think that he is doing a great job in the matches, showing that he is learning more and that he is more prepared and that we can count on him more and more.”

Summerville, still only 20, came to the club in the summer of 2020 from Feyenoord but already had first team experience under his belt thanks to a loan spell with ADO Den Haag.

Chances at Leeds have been few and far between - he has played just five times in the top flight this season and accrued a little more than 225 senior minutes - and is yet to make it off the bench under Marsch's management.

But the February appointee has involved himself in Summerville's development off the pitch.

RECENT GROWTH - Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch says he's seen growth in Crysencio Summerville in the past month and a half. Pic: Getty

"I think that he has grown since I have been here more and more and more," said Marsch.

"I have talked to him about his behaviour and mentality and professional behaviour every day off the pitch and what he needs to be like when he shows up here, what what the work week needs to look like and then how to adapt to the style of play that we want and how to continue learning the tactics and behaviours.

"And for me he has grown a lot in the last month and I think this performance is a representation of his professional behaviour, his work ethic, his mentality to try to learn and adapt."

Marsch has Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Daniel James fighting for the wide positions in the first team and Summerville is having to be patient and bide his time, but the head coach has dangled a carrot for next season.

"Even when I see that we are going to five substitutions in the future, I think of players like him, like Joffy, like Sam Greenwood, like Charlie Cresswell that deserve more chances to play because of the quality they have, because of the work they put in the week and so it’s a shame for me now that I can only use three subs to impact the game and I would love to be able to have Cry in more important moments for us."