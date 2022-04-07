Leeds United suffer penalty heartbreak after Kathryn Smith hands late lifeline to the Whites' County Cup hopes

There was late drama under the lights at West Riding FA as the tie was sent to penalties in the game’s dying minutes.

England Under-17s international Katie Ramsden was hauled down in the area and Kathryn Smith netted the penalty at the death to cancel Lucy Sowerby’s first-half tap-in.

But Brighouse ’keeper Jen Handy made two superb saves to help holders Town retain the County Cup, winning 4-2 on penalties.

Sixteen-year-old winger Ramsden was named among Dan O’Hearne’s starting line-up while two players who featured in United’s last final in April 2016 - skipper Catherine Hamill and goalkeeper Georgia Wattam - joined her in the starting 11 at the West Riding FA. Wattam was busy right from kick off, making her first stop in the second minute as Town began peppering Leeds’ goal with shots.

Whites centre-back Bridie Hannon was forced to make a last-ditch block with Danielle Whitham advancing into the six-yard box in the 12th minute.

Leeds United midfielder Sarah Danby is pursued by Brighouse Town's Caz Fields. Pic: LUFC.

Town broke the deadlock midway through the first half, as Sowerby poked home from close range after Wattam parried a shot by Darcie Greene. Brighouse continued to dominate but couldn’t extend their lead, with the scoreline 1-0 as the teams headed into the break. United made a brighter start to the second half, keeping the holders’ chances to a minimum while finding more joy on the attack. Whites attacker Rachel Hindle struck the crossbar, with Laura Bartup also going close as Leeds fought hard to draw level.

The referee blew the whistle just seconds after Smith scored the spot-kick to make it 1-1.

But, at the second time of asking, Handy saved Smith’s penalty and also got down to stop Ramsden while Brighouse’s takers didn’t flinch once to keep the County Cup.

Leeds XI: Wattam, Bass, Hannon, Hamill, Hunt (71 - Dobby), Smart, Ramsden, Hindle (76 - Brown), Bartup, Danby, Smith.

Leeds United midfielder Kathryn Smith on the ball during the Whites' County Cup final defeat to Brighouse Town. Pic: LUFC.

Unused subs: Williams, Soares-Martins.

Brighouse XI: Handy, Bamforth (71 - Williams), Legge, Dean, Drew Greene, Fields, Sowerby (76 - Cass), Whitham, Darcie Greene, Embley, John.

Unused subs: Pare, Allman, Watson.