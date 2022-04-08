Kalvin Phillips came off the pitch after his first Leeds United appearance in almost four months feeling like he hadn’t done much.

There’s no denying, however, that the midfielder’s presence had a calming influence on the Whites in the second half against Southampton at Elland Road. That was certainly his manager’s view.

And with those 24 minutes in his legs, Phillips moved closer to regaining what most believe is rightfully his - a starting role in the Premier League.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, Leeds worked to get both Phillips and Liam Cooper fitter. The pair sat out the same amount of time having torn their hamstrings in the same December meeting with Brentford and gone under the knife for repairs.

The sight of them both marshalling affairs in the Leeds United half was one for sore eyes, given the struggle this season became in their absence.

“I said it after the match that both will have a big effect on our group both on the pitch and off,” said Marsch.

“Liam, I thought, put in a courageous 90-plus minute performance and was one of our best players in the match and matched tactically what we want from the game which I think in his first run out was really impressive for him to adapt so quickly and easily.

BIG RETURN - Kalvin Phillips made his first appearance for almost four months last weekend and is honing in on his Leeds United starting place. Pic: Getty

“And then to have Kalvin on the pitch, I think everybody saw that it brought poise to our group, that he helped settle the game down. I heard him say after the game that he didn’t do much but, just by being on the pitch for us, I think that that presence meant a lot. It’s really great to have those guys back and we used this week to get them more and more to 100 per cent so I think they will be ready to contribute on Saturday.”

By returning at the same time they have beefed up Marsch’s defensive options considerably but made life harder for someone other than the man who has to choose the team.

Phillips has joined Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich in a three-horse race for two spots in the number 6 position, while Cooper is one of five fit centre-halves fighting for two positions and the club captain is always likely to start given the reliability and leadership he has shown in the top flight.

But what of Robin Koch? The German international returned from a pelvic operation and a subsequent bout of illness shortly after Phillips and Cooper exited the team and entered the operating theatre.

Initially he played at centre-half for Marcelo Bielsa but, after two games in the defence, he was moved into the defensive midfield position in which Phillips thrived. There he stayed, too, when Marsch replaced the Argentine in the dugout and took charge of his first two games. Klich and Forshaw got the nod in midfield for Norwich City and Wolves, though, and Koch’s involvement came as a substitute in both games.

With Phillips and Cooper coming back last weekend, Koch sat on the bench for the duration and, for the first time since mid-December, played no part in a game for which he was fit and available.

Marsch is evidently keen to ensure that in the joyous welcome afforded to two returning key men, Koch does not become the forgotten man, particularly because his performances in training deserve more.

“I’m a big believer that training means something and so I’m on top of it,” he said.

“Right now, we’re certainly in a phase where I need to be on top of training because I am really reinforcing the behaviours that we need every day but I also cannot deny that, while I am doing that, I can also evaluate how guys are training and who is grasping concepts at the fastest rates.

“An example for me is how Robin Koch has performed very well in training and he hasn’t always been rewarded with decisions on match day.

“But I am very much aware that when we need him, if we need him or that we need to think about carefully how to use him more on game day that his performances mean something and then it’s looking about the opponent every day and thinking about what’s the best formation, what’s the best group, how do we use all the tools that we have available and players and qualities and everything to give ourselves the best chance to perform and win games.”

The visit to Watford is more of a must-win game for the hosts than it is Leeds, but there is no mistaking its importance for Marsch and his players.

Victory would edge them to the very cusp of Premier League safety and, in big games, you want your best players on the pitch.

It would be a surprise were Phillips not to start alongside one of Klich or Forshaw, making Koch the fourth man again.

In the season from hell, though, when the bench has, at times, resembled a youth club, it is refreshing to even be able to discuss options and variety.