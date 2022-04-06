Harrison netted eight times in United’s first season back in the Premier League last term but the winger had to wait until January’s 3-1 win at home to Burnley before opening his account for the 2021-22 campaign.

However, a stunning hat-trick then followed two weeks later in the 3-1 win at West Ham and Harrison has followed a subsequent run of the next nine games without a goal by scoring in both of United’s last two fixtures.

The 25-year-old bagged the Leeds opener as part of a sensational comeback 3-2 victory at Wolves before the international break and the former Manchester City player then put United 1-0 up in Saturday’s hosting of Southampton when steering home Raphinha’s cross.

The Saints hit back to take a 1-1 draw through a classy James Ward-Prowse free-kick but Harrison is now on eight for the season in all competitions having also netted a brace in August’s 3-0 win against EFL Cup visitors Crewe.

Only Raphinha has more with seven and Harrison is hoping that his recent hard work can yet lead to more strikes over the final seven games of the campaign.

“That’s football sometimes, sometimes they go in,” said Harrison, asked about his recent goals’ return by LUTV.

“I think I was struggling at the start of the season but it can easily turn around.

“I have been disciplined and continued to work hard on different areas that can get myself some goals.

“I have been fortunate the last couple of games, I am just hoping it continues for the rest of the season.”

