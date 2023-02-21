Javi Gracia has already expressed his love for the Premier League amid links with the Leeds United job.

The former Watford and Valencia boss stormed to the top of the odds on Monday as the Whites continue to search for a new boss more than two weeks after sacking Jesse Marsch. In the meantime, interim boss Michael Skubala has impressed the club’s chiefs, but Leeds have sunk into the bottom three following defeats to Manchester United and relegation rivals Everton.

There is now a sense of urgency surrounding Elland Road, and that might explain why Gracia, who is now out of work following a spell in the Middle East, has climbed the odds. Gracia kept Watford up for two seasons on the bounce, and in the first of those, he only joined the club in January, showing he has the ability to do what the Whites would require of him.

The priority has to be staying up for Leeds, and fortunately, Gracia has already made it clear he puts results above all else.

Speaking to Radio Marca in 2022, he said: “To play well is a very broad concept. For the same trainer in different moments it could be different. To play well is to take advantage of the possibilities you have in the squad, and to get the best results possible. With a good performance and good results, you can generate something more, and that’s not just in football but in life in general.

“That urgency to extract the most you possibly can from players. For me, I like to be offensive, no we are a team that has more possession, that scores more, that concedes less. We have that balance.”

Gracia enjoyed his time at Watford, and indeed in the Premier League, which can only be a good sign for Leeds fans who want to see the Spaniard appointed.