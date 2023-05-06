Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards are in agreement over Leeds United’s performance against Manchester City.

The Whites fell to another defeat on Saturday, losing 2-1 to a City side who have been rampant over recent weeks. Pep Guardiola’s men are on course to win the Premier League title, and they have made easy work of the vast majority of their opponents over recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The score-line would tell you they didn’t have it as easy against Leeds, but in truth, it was largely a one-sided affair. Erling Haaland hit the woodwork twice and should have scored on other occasions, while Ilkay Gundogan missed the chance to score a hat-trick when he hit the post from a penalty.

Leeds clawed their way back into the game late on when Rodrigo Moreno punished a Manuel Akanji mistake, but they didn’t come close to scoring an equaiser in the final minutes. While the score-line flattered the Whites, they did look more committed in their defensive assignments and there did seem to be more fight on dispay during Sam Allardyce’s debut in charge of the club.

The fans responded with incredible support from the away end, and while Leeds can’t tell themselves they deserved more from the game, they can use the fact they stayed in the game to five themselves some much-needed confidence going into their last three games.

“Leeds will take a lot from this. There was some spirit there,” Sky Sports pundit Redknapp said after the game. “It was important they didn’t come away from here with a heavy defeat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow pundit Richards agreed with Redknapp, adding: “Yes, Leeds lost but they can take a lot from the performance at the Etihad. They could have even stolen a point at the end.”