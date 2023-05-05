Manchester City 2 Leeds United 1 live: Reaction, recap and analysis after defeat despite twist
Leeds United visit title favourites Manchester City today for the first of four games under new boss Sam Allardyce in the club’s desperate scrap for Premier League safety.
Here, we will bring you all of the developments from the Etihad Stadium upon arrival in Manchester, starting with pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups before match updates and analysis.
Manchester City v Leeds United live
That’s it from Pep
Clearly not happy about the closing stages but very happy with the overall performance, just not clinical enough, also praise for Allardyce and his set pieces.
Pep on the second half
“At 2-0 you have to close it. Gundo could score, the others could miss, who knows.”
On Haaland not taking the penalty
“Because he is so nice. Of course he is professional, he is ruthless.”
Pep....
“The performance was excellent, we played really really good, we were not clinical enough but it’s about football. I am not going to explain my feelings about the last five or six minutes.”
That’s Sam done
Awaiting Pep now
Will you manage in your 70s?
“I have no idea, I didn’t think I would be here today. I have never moved as fast as today.”
What’s it like for you today?
“I am okay, I have to worry about the wife when I get back as she will have the tele off and waiting for me to get back. I am in control but when the whistle goes the nerves go. To stand in this stadium again with this football club, with Leeds United, why would you turn it down?”
On Meslier
“I think he just gets on with his job with the goalkeeping coach so he can rebuild his confidence. I know how brilliant he is, it’s just that lack of confidence at the moment.”
On the system
“Our emphasis was to be on counter attack today, Newcastle, we will have a look at what they do and what system we will play and what players.”
Was it always about the final 3 games?
“I could say yes, I couldn’t say that before. They (City) are so good, it’s unbelievable.”