Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and match gallery as Manchester City spoil Big Sam’s bow
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Leeds United were brushed aside with relative ease by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium as Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge of the Whites ended in defeat.
The 2-1 scoreline somewhat flattered Leeds’ performance, which saw them forfeit the lion’s share of possession to the Premier League champions and create few opportunities of their own. Ilkay Gundogan’s first half brace made the game’s outcome something of a foregone conclusion; his two strikes carbon copies of each other, set up by Riyad Mahrez on the right-hand side.
Leeds, however did appear more resolute in the second half, insofar as not suffering further concessions, despite a number of Erling Haaland’s efforts hitting the woodwork instead of the back of the net, on a day in which chances simply wouldn’t fall for the Leeds-born City frontman.
Substitute Rodrigo struck back for Leeds minutes after Gundogan had hit Joel Robles’ post with a spot-kick, but it proved not enough for the Whites to come away with anything.
Here are Graham Smyth’s full-time player ratings from the Etihad Stadium.