Leeds United are leading a likely four-way scrap for automatic promotion.

Watford head coach Tom Cleverley insists Leeds United and their automatic promotion rivals are a cut above the rest of the Championship - both technically and mentally.

Cleverley has overseen a surprisingly impressive first-half of the season at Vicarage Road, with Watford right in the play-off mix for large parts and still within touching distance despite four defeats in five. The Hornets have shown an ability to blow teams away at times but consistency has been the issue, with under-par performances often ending in defeat.

That was the outcome when Watford arrived at Elland Road in October but many Leeds fans would argue they provided a tougher test than anyone else this season, including the victorious Burnley. But after two early goals from Largie Ramazani and Brenden Aaronson, Daniel Farke’s side had the mettle to withstand pressure and Cleverley believes that sets them - and their automatic promotion rivals - apart from the rest.

Leeds ‘a level above’

“With all due respect to the other teams outside the top four, I think there is quite a big gulf in the league this season between Sunderland, Sheffield United, Burnley and Leeds, and the rest,” Cleverley told the Watford Observer following his side’s defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday. “I think the rest are quite comfortably outside the levels of that top four.

“Not just technically or in terms of speed, but these clubs expect a certain mentality. They play like they expect to win. They know how to make it happen when they’re maybe not at their best, which we have done this season too at times. But they are just a level above.

“Sheffield United have come here today with a lot of injuries to key players and managed to grind out a result when, for large parts, we were the better side. I know what it’s like being at both ends of the table, and sometimes it is not quality why you’re at the top. You’re just expected to win, and know-how to find a win, when you’re at the top end.”

Championship promotion picture

Leeds and their immediate top-two rivals have opened up a considerable gap on the chasing pack over Christmas, with four teams looking set to fight for those automatic promotion places. Farke’s side have dropped points in their last two games but remain top, albeit with a one-point cushion that so easily could have been more.

Behind them, Burnley and Sheffield United both won on Saturday to pull within one point but Leeds have a superior goal difference to both, which could prove crucial given how tight things are. Sunderland look to have bounced back from a slight dip in form and are three points behind the Whites.

That is where the automatic promotion race ends currently, although there is plenty of time for a late challenger. Middlesbrough have long been expected to join that top-two race but two wins in eight has seen them fall behind, with nine points to make up on Sunderland and 12 needed to catch Leeds.