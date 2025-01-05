Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The promotion race plot has thickened with a big boost for a Leeds United rival.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championship promotion race picture has changed again through a fresh big boost for Leeds United’s rivals Sunderland.

Fourth-placed Sunderland approached the first full weekend of the season five points behind frontrunners Leeds but the Black Cats were handed a new opportunity as Daniel Farke’s Whites failed to beat Saturday’s hosts Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed Burnley had already closed in on Leeds with a 1-0 victory in Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United followed suit by also winning 2-1 at Watford as Leeds could only draw 3-3 with the Tigers.

Those results left the Clarets and Blades just one point behind Leeds for were left six points clear of Sunderland but having played a game more after their draw at Hull.

The Black Cats were last to play in Sunday afternoon’s hosting of Portsmouth which offered them a chance to move just three points behind Leeds and only two behind both Sheffield United and Burnley.

Regis Le Bris’ side did just that, sealing a 1-0 victory from Sunday’s clash in which they led after just seven minutes through Wilson Isidor. Pompey’s task was then made even harder when Marlon Pack was sent off in the 67th minute but one goal proved enough to give the Black Cats an eighth victory of the Championship season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their triumph leaves just three points separating the division’s top four. Sunderland are now nine points clear of fifth-placed Middlesbrough in what is becoming more and more of a four-horse race.

Victory for Sunderland also completes the worst possible set of results for Leeds on the back of their draw at Hull with their three main promotion rivals all winning.