Daniel Farke’s Whites approached the first weekend of the year sat three points clear at the top of the Championship and also with a three-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots. But both gaps have been reduced to just a solitary point by Burnley and Sheffield United who cashed in on United’s failure to beat Hull City with victories from their weekend games. Sunderland did likewise, Sunday afternoon’s 1-0 success at home to Portsmouth bringing them to within three points of Leeds in fourth-place. Daniel Farke’s Whites sit on 53 points, one better than both Burnley and Sheffield United who are only separated by goal difference. There are then just two more points back to Sunderland as part of a top four separated by just three points. Sunderland are now nine points ahead of fifth-placed Middlesbrough who are one point better off than sixth-placed West Brom although seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers have a game in hand on both sides and are just one point further back. After 26 games of the campaign, the data experts at Opta have now produced their new final predicted table and points which features a big twist at the top. Here is the full new rundown in reverse order, rounding points up or down to the nearest full number.