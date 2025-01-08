Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United are making progress in their pursuit of new faces this month, according to boss Chris Wilder.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades head coach admitted the club were 'not a million miles off' completing deals to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.

Sheffield United have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks and made no secret their intention to do business this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz and Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury are both being touted as potential additions at Bramall Lane.

“There's been good progress. We're not a million miles off,” Wilder told the Sheffield Star. “We'd like to think we will have bodies in for the Norwich game [18 Jan].

"There might be a medical involved and hopefully some preparation for that game for the boys coming in."

On the potential signing of Diaz and Choudhury, Wilder added: "Ben was an obvious one, not playing in the [Southampton] team and he was here last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have a connection with Hamza from Watford and other players as well. Position specific is what we're going on. A replacement for Harry Souttar, someone on the top line and maybe some physicality and legs in the middle of the park.”

Fellow promotion rivals Burnley have already added two new players to Scott Parker's group this month with Oliver Sonne joining from Silkeborg, while Ashley Barnes returned to the club after mutually terminating his deal with Norwich City.

Leeds, on the other hand, continue to expect a quiet window in terms of incomings, although Joe Gelhardt could leave on loan to another Championship club in his bid to play regular football, which has not been forthcoming at Elland Road under Daniel Farke.

Publicly, Farke is keen to preserve the team dynamic at Leeds and is wary of disrupting his current, league-leading group with the introduction of new players. However, the German acknowledged Leeds would not be naive in the market and if business was required, the club are in a position to do so.