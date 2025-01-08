Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United boss Garry Monk has found himself the subject of an official club statement at Cambridge United after the U's recent run of form.

The ex-Leeds chief has been given a vote of confidence by the Cambridge board, reaffirming their belief in his ability as a coach, despite supporters' concerns.

Cambridge have failed to take anything from their last five matches and have lost six of their last seven outings across all competitions.

The U's find themselves 23rd in League One and have won just one league fixture since the end of October. Monk was appointed back in March 2024 and has won eight of his 42 games in charge, losing 24.

"We are acutely aware of how disappointing it has been on the pitch as of late and are very grateful for the unwavering support of our fans," a club statement began.

"We believe we have a good Head Coach in Garry, and that the injuries we have suffered throughout the season have meant he has struggled to field anywhere near a fully fit squad on a weekly basis.

Cambridge's official statement added that the inability to rest and rotate certain players due to the restrictions of a small budget and an injury-hit squad has contributed to the poor results on the pitch.

"It is our belief that under Garry, with a strengthened squad, we can still achieve our collective goals. It is also clear to us that the players are still very much behind and playing for Garry, which is always a key factor when making these decisions," the club added, before admitting an internal review process would be undertaken in due course.

Monk spent three years out of top level management before returning to take the Cambridge job towards the end of last season.