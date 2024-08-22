Sky Sports. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Leeds United will be going in search of their first win of the season

Leeds United head to Hillsborough as they take on fellow Yorkshire club Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. The Whites drew 3-3 at home with newly-promoted Portsmouth at Elland Road before drawing 0-0 against West Brom at The Hawthorns last time out.

Daniel Farke’s side are aiming to get their first win of the campaign against the Owls as they look to start rising up the Championship table. Promotion is the aim after their play-off final loss at Wembley to Southampton in May. As for Sheffield Wednesday, they started the 2024/25 season in style with a 4-0 win against Plymouth Argyle. However, they were knocked back down to earth in their last league fixture as they lost 4-0 against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

They managed to stay up on the final day last term and have been busy on the transfer front this summer bolstering their ranks with the signings of players such as Jamal Lowe, James Beadle and Nathaniel Chalobah. Here is everything you need to know about Leeds’ next fixture...

Is Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United on TV?

Yes. Leeds’ match against Sheffield Wednesday is being shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers of the channel can also stream the action via Sky Go on laptop, mobile and tablet devices.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United kick-off?

Leeds’ clash against Sheffield Wednesday kicks off at 20:00pm (BST). Coverage starts at 7.30pm.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United head-to-head record

Leeds wins: 40

Draws: 27

Sheffield Wednesday wins: 27

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United current form in all competitions

Leeds: DLD

Sheffield Wednesday: WWL

What has been said ahead of Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United?

Leeds boss Farke has said: “Overall we know after a loss of many key players, it’s a bit of a rebuild (this season). We had the disappointing outcome in the Carabao Cup. It was internally that day confirmed the exit clause of Georginio Rutter. We risked a bit too many rotations this game. We got the feeling we need to do this at this moment. I think we can live with it, that we won’t win the Carabao Cup this season. Apart from that it’s a new group, pre-season was perfect, five wins, impressive wins.

“We start in the league with two draws, I think away at WBA a draw and clean sheet is a really good result. We are disappointed with just a draw against Portsmouth - performance-wise it was just one of those days. Sadly we only scored three and should have scored seven or eight if I’m honest.”

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl has urged his side to bounce back from their heavy loss to Sunderland and has said: “For me it is clear, after the win against Plymouth I was not in Disneyland and dreaming for more. I was in reality and today I am in reality. What I want to do with my team looks good in the last days, today we did not really come into the game and what we wanted to do.

“This (the defeat) is also because of our opponent, and we should never forget we always have an opponent who will try good things with good players. They did well today and for us it is still about learning, learning, learning, improve. On Tuesday we start to prepare ourselves for Leeds. I want to see a team that is again nasty and able to be competitive with a strong Leeds, we will try it again.”