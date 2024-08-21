Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United press conference live: Daniel Farke's team news, transfers and fitness update
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Whites are in need of signings and wins in order to avoid a far-from-optimal start to the new campaign, which has seen two draws and one defeat in Leeds' opening three matches.
United boss Farke has faced up to difficult questions, perhaps better suited if answered by his superiors, in recent weeks but is expected to shed further light on matters within his control during this afternoon's press conference.
The manager will join the media to discuss incoming transfers, squad fitness, any previously-undisclosed injuries and his thoughts on fellow countryman Danny Rohl's Wednesday.
Farke's press conference is scheduled for 1:30pm.
Daniel Farke pre-match press conference LIVE
Farke on replacing Georginio
I have asked everyone who is working on this topic to prepare months ago for this scenario when I was aware of exit clauses. Georgi is pretty unique the way he plays, when he shows his quality and potential he can be an extraordinary player. I think it was perhaps not realistic five months ago to think about this, but since January I urged everyone in our scouting department to be prepared to play without Georginio and Cree Summerville. I’ve urged them to work on this not just a few weeks ago but several months. One thing is to work on this replacement and the other is to bring it over the line.
Farke on transfers [continued]
I’m the face of a club and I have to speak for the club. My topic is to defend the club, it’s always the same. Everyone is blaming us and this moment you have to stick together as Leeds United - us against the world. I’m here to bring the stability and adapt to the reality. Everyone knows what we have to do to be competitive. We all would have preferred to keep our best players, there was a little exodus you could say. It’s always better if you can build a squad step-by-step but we have to adapt to a new reality. I’m here to answer the questions and I don’t want to hide behind them. I made it clear several times, I want to bring this club back to the Premier League and I know we need the best possible squad. I’m the first one who is demanding quality but in my role, to be there for the club like a shield.
Farke on team news
More or less the only doubt is Max Wober with his calf, we had to take him out of training so he will be a late decision. [Wednesday] will be highly motivated, Friday night, Yorkshire derby. They will show togetherness and spirit and to be prepared for this and to bring our strengths into the game. I liked a lot our defending at West Brom, but to add a bit more quality with the ball.
Farke on squad size
We have a very young group and among the smallest numbers in the whole league. In these 19 first-team players we have a lot of guys who haven’t played a lot of matches. Archie was a talent you have once every 30 years, so we can’t expect the young players to do this regularly every season. We know we need some experience. Quality is the main topic then the character of the player, then experienced lads around. I’m grateful we have a few experienced players by age, like Bamford, Byram, Rothwell. We need quality, personality and a bit of experience in a few positions.
Farke on backing from board
I don’t want to cry for sympathy, I’m also highly paid for developing players. I’m fully committed and it was a difficult season last season - I wanted to bring stability and values. In my head I had thoughts who would be key players this season. I spoke in recent weeks how much I trust our board to be there with good decisions. Yes, I’m optimistic but at the moment, actions are more needed than words. No-one wants to hear I’m confident and optimistic and we will do in the next days.
Farke on whether he's been caught by surprise on signings
If you’d asked me a year ago, yes in a good way. Because the value of Archie, Cree and Georgi has increased so much, or Glen Kamara who was out of favour of Rangers. We had to stick to the rules, we knew this after not being promoted. We needed some earnings. Our hands were tied with the exit clauses. We’re working now a few weeks to find good and affordable solutions. It’s on the table what we want to do. As a manager you want to get things done sooner rather than later. We know what is necessary and I’m used to working with limited resources. I’m not crying here saying ‘make my life easier’. I know we will need to play the next game without new signings. Right now we have maximum one, perhaps two, games without the support of new signings.
Farke on Georginio
Listen, we were so close with 90 points and the play-off final to get promoted last season. We knew if we kept this squad, we had a great chance to go up this year. We have to accept so many losses of the players, it’s hard for the manager, I’ve invested so much to work with Archie, Georgi and Cree and all the others. I’m a bit proud we were able to work with them and create value for the club but preferred if they’d stuck with us. No-one is to blame for this, contracts are contracts and legal point of view. These contracts were agreed a long time ago and if exit clauses are met, they’re met. When there’s a chance to play in the best league in the world, it’s not easy. They had a big identification with the club.
Farke on signings
We can’t replace them [Summerville and Georginio] one-on-one. We can’t go out and spend an unbelievable amount of money on one player. I don’t want to speak about optimism. We don’t have to speak right now, we are confident. I like Elvis Presley, a little less conversation a little more action. Definitely incomings in the next days until the transfer window is closed. At the moment the group is too small.
Farke on 'rebuild'
We had many exits, that’s definitely affected [us]. Lost many key players, best player in the league, best young player. We definitely need to bring a few players in, there’s still a lot of work to do.
Farke on start to the season
Overall we know after a loss of many key players, it’s a bit of a rebuild. We had the disappointing outcome in the Carabao Cup. It was internally that day confirmed the exit clause of Georginio Rutter. We risked a bit too many rotations this game. We got the feeling we need to do this at this moment. I think we can live with it, that we won’t win the Carabao Cup this season. Apart from that it’s a new group, pre-season was perfect, five wins, impressive wins. We start in the league with two draws, I think away at WBA a draw and clean sheet is a really good result. We are disappointed with just a draw against Portsmouth - performance-wise it was just one of those days. Sadly we only scored three and should have scored seven or eight if I’m honest.
15 minutes 'til Farke
Press conference to get underway at 1:30pm. Stay tuned for all the text updates here.
Sign-up
If you haven’t done so already, get signed up to the YEP’s exclusive Inside Elland Road newsletter, penned by chief football writer Graham Smyth each Wednesday.
Fresh info in today’s edition on Hungarian wide-forward Roland Sallai.
Early team news
We'll get a definitive update on Leeds' side from Farke today, but here are the doubts, injuries and knocks in the Wednesday camp ahead of Friday night's game.
Transfers
Speaking of incomings, every club in the Championship has signed a player since Leeds' most recent arrival - Jayden Bogle. The ex-Sheffield United man joined Leeds a month and one day ago, in which team all other 23 Championship sides have announced a new signing, either on loan or permanently.
Time to act.
Good morning
We're at Thorp Arch today for Daniel Farke's pre-match press conference. I'm sure even he will be understanding if not too many of those questions hinge on Friday's game.
We expect the German to reiterate his transfer stance, deflecting questions around potential incomings by suggesting he will 'only speak about business when it is done', but you never know.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.