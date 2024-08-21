I’m the face of a club and I have to speak for the club. My topic is to defend the club, it’s always the same. Everyone is blaming us and this moment you have to stick together as Leeds United - us against the world. I’m here to bring the stability and adapt to the reality. Everyone knows what we have to do to be competitive. We all would have preferred to keep our best players, there was a little exodus you could say. It’s always better if you can build a squad step-by-step but we have to adapt to a new reality. I’m here to answer the questions and I don’t want to hide behind them. I made it clear several times, I want to bring this club back to the Premier League and I know we need the best possible squad. I’m the first one who is demanding quality but in my role, to be there for the club like a shield.