Leeds United have started the Championship season with two draws from their opening two games after a thrilling 3-3 contest with Portsmouth to start the 2024-25 campaign was followed by a drab 0-0 stalemate at West Brom last weekend.

It has been a tough summer for the Whites, who have sold Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to Premier League clubs for an approximate combined £105m. Less than two weeks remain before the transfer window shuts with Leeds in need of reinforcements to get their Championship campaign kickstarted after claiming two points from the first six on offer.