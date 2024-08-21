Leeds United have started the Championship season with two draws from their opening two games after a thrilling 3-3 contest with Portsmouth to start the 2024-25 campaign was followed by a drab 0-0 stalemate at West Brom last weekend.
It has been a tough summer for the Whites, who have sold Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to Premier League clubs for an approximate combined £105m. Less than two weeks remain before the transfer window shuts with Leeds in need of reinforcements to get their Championship campaign kickstarted after claiming two points from the first six on offer.
Up next is a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night as the Yorkshire rivals get the latest round of Championship action underway. The Owls started their season with a thumping win over Plymouth Argyle but head into the clash with Leeds following a 4-0 loss at Sunderland last weekend. Following the latest results, Best Plinko Casino have deployed their predictive supercomputer to try and forecast how the final Championship table might look come the end of the season. Take a look...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.