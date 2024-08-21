Leeds United transfer rivals win race for £17 million winger as sell-on details revealed
The French club have agreed a deal worth an initial £14 million according to The Telegraph, while payments are expected to rise to £17 million with future bonuses.
It is also suggested there will be a sell-on clause due to the Canaries if Rowe moves on from the Stade Velodrome club for a fee at a later date.
The 21-year-old was the subject of interest from Leeds earlier in the window, although it was claimed Leeds valued the player closer to the £7 million mark which fell short of Norwich's asking price.
Following interest from French giants Marseille, Rowe withdrew from Norwich's opening day fixture with Oxford United, much to the dismay of new head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, in a perceived bid to force through a move and is yet to play this season.
Marseille have gradually upped their proposal over recent weeks, finally agreeing a reported £17 million package. The player is due to fly out to France for a medical before signing on the dotted line.
Leeds remain in the market for a winger having lost Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United for £25 million after the Dutchman's relegation release clause was triggered.
