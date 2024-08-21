Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Speculation surrounding Leeds United is intensifying with just nine days until the transfer window closes.

Leeds United’s name will only become more commonplace in transfer gossip columns over the next nine days as the hunt for late-summer signings intensifies. But it is important to remember that much of the speculation is exactly that: speculation.

Transfer news is becoming a more dominant aspect of modern football media with every passing summer, and the thirst for signings brings with it a demand to break the latest bombshell. But different sources have different agendas and different reasons for ‘leaking’ information.

Leeds have been linked with a number of attacking options in the last fortnight or so, particularly since losing Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to West Ham and Brighton respectively. Among the many names has been that of Rabbi Matondo, the out-of-favour Rangers man.

Matondo was named as a possible target for the Whites earlier this month and fresh reports this week have suggested Leeds will ‘step up their interest’ after losing out to Marseille on Jonathan Rowe. Leeds United appear to have been beaten to the signing of Rowe after Norwich City reportedly agreed a fee with Olympique de Marseille.

The YEP understands any reports linking Matondo with a move to Elland Road are wide of the mark, with Farke’s side not thought to be pursuing a move for the 23-year-old former Manchester City academy prospect. The need for attacking reinforcements in West Yorkshire has been well documented but while a number of possible options have been explored, Matondo is not thought to be among them.

The reality is Leeds are a good team to be linked with. The presence of their name tends to perk up the ears of recruitment chiefs across the country and therefore improve the selling club’s chance of getting a decent fee.

Rangers are thought to be preparing for several exits in the next week or so, having failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League after losing 2-0 at home to Dynamo Kyiv last week. Philippe Clement no longer needs such depth in his squad and the lost income from not being in Europe’s flagship competition needs to be accounted for.

Matondo has been on the fringes of the first-team picture at Rangers since joining two years ago, with six goals in 62 appearances. He is yet to start a game this season and has just 66 minutes of football under his belt.

Leeds’ need for attacking reinforcements, and the perceived desperation with so little time to get business done, makes it an easy link and that Matondo is Welsh also helps. Teammates of Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Dan James have been far more commonly linked with a move to Elland Road over the past two summers, of that there is no doubt.

But that perceived desperation is seemingly not felt by those inside the club and Daniel Farke has regularly insisted Leeds will not panic, even with so much to do and so little time to do it. The German labelled this summer’s approach as ‘picky’ last week and refused to accept the Whites will need to pay over the odds, having built up significant cash reserves via their multiple big-money sales.

Pressure is growing from outside Elland Road as fans await new arrivals but recruitment chiefs would rather get it right later, than get it wrong now. They do have to get it right, though, and have just nine days to do so.