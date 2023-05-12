This will be Leeds United’s first home fixture with Sam Allardyce in charge and the former West Brom manager is searching for his first win. Leeds currently find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone as they welcome Newcastle United to Elland Road.

Last time out saw the Whites lose 2-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad and while the result was much closer than had been anticipated, it still meant Leeds fell into the bottom three after other results went against them.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, Allardyce said: “Their Premier League status is in jeopardy. The club worked so hard to get here and the first two years are always the hardest. Every game means a clean sheet. The negative rubbish around clean sheets is bizarre for me. Because every successful club has the best clean sheet record, the best defensive record.”

As Allardyce prepares for his first home fixture as Leeds manager, the former England boss said: “I loved playing here as the away team, I loved the atmosphere. I cam as a manager and the same - and the historical nature of the club.”

Here is all you need to know as Leeds continue their battle against relegation this weekend...

Sam Allardyce interacts with Leeds following 2-1 loss to Manchester City

When is Leeds vs Newcastle?

Leeds will host Newcastle at Elland Road tomorrow, Saturday 13 May. The match will kick off at 12.30pm and Leeds website indicates that the fixture has sold out.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle

This fixtures is scheduled to be shown on BT. BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will cover the action with fans also able to stream through BT Sport app and website. BT Sport are offering packages for just £10 at the moment and coverage will begin at 11.30am ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off.

Commentary of the match will also be available through talkSPORT, BBC Radio Leeds as well as Radio Aire which is available to stream through UKOnlineRadio.

Head-to-Head

This is set to be the 100th fixture between Newcastle and Leeds across all competitions. Newcastle have the upper hand with 40 wins compared to Leeds’ 39 and in their past five Premier League meetings, Leeds have won two, drawn two and lost one. Their most recent fixture at St James’ Park in December 2022 was a 0-0 draw.

Team news

Leeds will continue to be without Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Stuart Dallas (leg) as they have been ruled out for the rest of the season while Liam Cooper (muscle) will likely miss out but could be in a position to return before the season comes to a close.

Joel Robles replaced Illan Meslier last weekend while Robin Koch and Pascal Struik will hope to start after being on the subs bench last time out.