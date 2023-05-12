Leeds United showing ‘interest’ in striker amid updates on two attacking targets

Leeds United are back in action this weekend at home to Newcastle United as they look to pick up a big three points in Sam Allardyce’s first game at Elland Road since his surprise move to Yorkshire. The Whites have slipped into the relegation zone in the Premier League with just three games left of the season to play.

They lost 2-1 away at table toppers Manchester City last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Winger latest

Club Brugge are reportedly looking to snap up Leeds-linked Ryan Kent this summer to bolster their attacking options, as per Voetbal Nieuws. The former Liverpool man is out of contract at current club Rangers this summer and is due to become a free agent as things stand as he faces a big decision on where to go next.

He has been playing his football at Ibrox since 2019 and has scored 33 goals in 218 games in all competitions to date. Prior to his Scotland switch, the 26-year-old was on the books at Anfield for 11 years and made one first-team appearance as well as loan spells at Coventry City, Barnsley, Freiburg and Bristol City.

Striker update

Leeds are showing ‘interest’ in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele ahead of the next transfer window but their chances of landing him will depend on what league they are in next term, as detailed in a report by Football Insider. Top flight clubs Aston Villa and Bournemouth are also believed to be in the frame.