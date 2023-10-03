Leeds United could climb into the play-off places with a victory over QPR

Leeds United will hope to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Southampton as they host Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road.

The Yorkshire side are currently ninth in the Championship table after nine games, with three victories, four draws and two defeats.

Daniel Farke’s side are yet to find their best form in the league this season but they remain unbeaten at home this season and treated the crowd to a 3-0 win against Watford in their last fixture at Elland Road.

Farke is targeting a third career promotion from the Championship this season and his side are firm favourites with the bookmakers to take all three points in this encounter as they go head-to-head with a struggling QPR side.

But when is the game between Leeds United and QPR and how can fans follow all the action from this Championship encounter? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Leeds United vs QPR?

Leeds United will aim to extend their unbeaten home record as they host QPR on Wednesday 4 October at 7.45pm.

The Yorkshire giants were beaten in their last meeting against QPR back on 18 January 2020 with Nakhi Wells scoring the only goal of the game.

However, they did enjoy a more favourable outcome earlier that same season with Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison firing in the goals during a 2-0 win.

How to watch Leeds United vs QPR

Rotherham United and Bristol City have been chosen as the live game of the day on Sky Sports Main Event, but fans will still be able to follow the clash between Leeds United and QPR via the red button.

Fans can keep up to date with all of the talking points of Leeds and QPR as they happen on TV. However, there are no streaming options for games which appear on the red button.

Who has the better head to head record?

Leeds United boast the superior head to head record against QPR and they have won 24 of the 61 games between the two teams.