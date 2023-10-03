Leeds United vs Queens Park Rangers press conference live: Daniel Farke faces team selection questions
The Whites are unbeaten in their last five home encounters with the West London club, winning three and drawing two, as Gareth Ainsworth brings his team to West Yorkshire.
The R’s are 22nd in the table having lost five of their opening nine league fixtures this season and were at the beginning of the campaign tipped to be relegated.
QPR did beat fellow strugglers Middlesbrough, as well as a 2-1 away triumph against Cardiff City, but are now winless in their last four.
Farke is expected to provide a fresh fitness update this afternoon, detailing whether any of his players have picked up new knocks or injuries in the days since their 3-1 defeat against Southampton last Saturday.
Willy Gnonto, Junior Firpo, Djed Spence and Stuart Dallas remain unavailable due to a combination of injury, rehabilitation following surgery and lacking match fitness, but Patrick Bamford returned to make his first appearance of the season from the bench at St. Mary’s Stadium and is expected to be named in the squad on Wednesday night.
Updates throughout the afternoon here from Farke’s press conference.
Fitness report to come
Expecting a full injury update from Farke this afternoon. Fingers crossed there are no new knocks to report.
Form book
Leeds’ last five games:
1-3 vs Southampton
3-0 vs Watford
0-0 vs Hull City
3-0 vs Millwall
0-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday
QPR’s last five games:
1-3 vs Coventry City
0-0 vs Birmingham City
1-1 vs Swansea City
1-3 vs Sunderland
2-0 vs Middlesbrough
Welcome to Thorp Arch
We’re up at the training ground this afternoon to speak to Daniel Farke. Updates here from 1:30pm when the German is set to join us.