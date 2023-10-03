Leeds United manager Daniel Farke joins the media for his pre-match press briefing at 1:30pm on Tuesday afternoon as the team prepare to welcome QPR to Elland Road.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Southampton. (Photo credit should read: George Tewkesbury/PA Wire)

The Whites are unbeaten in their last five home encounters with the West London club, winning three and drawing two, as Gareth Ainsworth brings his team to West Yorkshire.

The R’s are 22nd in the table having lost five of their opening nine league fixtures this season and were at the beginning of the campaign tipped to be relegated.

QPR did beat fellow strugglers Middlesbrough, as well as a 2-1 away triumph against Cardiff City, but are now winless in their last four.

Farke is expected to provide a fresh fitness update this afternoon, detailing whether any of his players have picked up new knocks or injuries in the days since their 3-1 defeat against Southampton last Saturday.

Willy Gnonto, Junior Firpo, Djed Spence and Stuart Dallas remain unavailable due to a combination of injury, rehabilitation following surgery and lacking match fitness, but Patrick Bamford returned to make his first appearance of the season from the bench at St. Mary’s Stadium and is expected to be named in the squad on Wednesday night.