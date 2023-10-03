Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Live

Leeds United vs Queens Park Rangers press conference live: Daniel Farke faces team selection questions

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke joins the media for his pre-match press briefing at 1:30pm on Tuesday afternoon as the team prepare to welcome QPR to Elland Road.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:29 BST
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Southampton. (Photo credit should read: George Tewkesbury/PA Wire)Leeds United manager Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Southampton. (Photo credit should read: George Tewkesbury/PA Wire)
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Southampton. (Photo credit should read: George Tewkesbury/PA Wire)

The Whites are unbeaten in their last five home encounters with the West London club, winning three and drawing two, as Gareth Ainsworth brings his team to West Yorkshire.

The R’s are 22nd in the table having lost five of their opening nine league fixtures this season and were at the beginning of the campaign tipped to be relegated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

QPR did beat fellow strugglers Middlesbrough, as well as a 2-1 away triumph against Cardiff City, but are now winless in their last four.

Most Popular

Farke is expected to provide a fresh fitness update this afternoon, detailing whether any of his players have picked up new knocks or injuries in the days since their 3-1 defeat against Southampton last Saturday.

Willy Gnonto, Junior Firpo, Djed Spence and Stuart Dallas remain unavailable due to a combination of injury, rehabilitation following surgery and lacking match fitness, but Patrick Bamford returned to make his first appearance of the season from the bench at St. Mary’s Stadium and is expected to be named in the squad on Wednesday night.

Updates throughout the afternoon here from Farke’s press conference.

Daniel Farke press conference LIVE

Show new updates
12:17 BST

Fitness report to come

Expecting a full injury update from Farke this afternoon. Fingers crossed there are no new knocks to report.

12:16 BST

Form book

Leeds’ last five games:

1-3 vs Southampton

3-0 vs Watford

0-0 vs Hull City

3-0 vs Millwall

0-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday

QPR’s last five games:

1-3 vs Coventry City

0-0 vs Birmingham City

1-1 vs Swansea City

1-3 vs Sunderland

2-0 vs Middlesbrough

12:14 BST

Welcome to Thorp Arch

We’re up at the training ground this afternoon to speak to Daniel Farke. Updates here from 1:30pm when the German is set to join us.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeQueens Park RangersPatrick BamfordGareth AinsworthElland RoadWest YorkshireCardiff City