Leeds United are out to bounce back from a bad day at the office when they host Championship strugglers Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on Wednesday and changes are expected.

Daniel Farke went with an unchanged side at Southampton on Saturday, thanks to what he felt was a season-best performance against Watford, but did not get a repeat of that display from his team. Leeds were 3-0 down at the break and though they won the second half 1-0 the result was beyond them and a six-game unbeaten run came to an end.

Next up is Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR, a team sitting 22nd in the division and riding a four-match winless streak. Seven of their eight points have come away from home, however, including both of their 2023/24 Championship victories over Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

According to Ian McCullough of West London Sport the free-flowing Rangers football of Ainsworth’s predecessors is long gone, replaced by a far more pragmatic and possession-light style.

"The form at Loftus Road is abysmal with Ainsworth winning just one of 12 games on home soil and losing nine, and the team registering just one victory in almost a year,” said McCullough.

“Wins at Middlesbrough and Cardiff this season were deserved but the free-flowing, possession-heavy style the team played under Mark Warburton and then Beale, that allowed Ilias Chair and Chris Willock to flourish, is very much a thing of the past. Under Ainsworth the team is last in possession stats in the Championship with powerful young striker Sinclair Armstrong largely employed to chase balls over the top and use his pace and power to unsettle defenders.

This has been effective but has its obvious limitations against experienced centre-backs. In his defence, Ainsworth has been shackled by FFP restrictions this season and only been able to sign free transfers.

“However, with his side slipping in to the bottom three after Saturday’s dismal 3-1 defeat at home to Coventry he is now under big pressure to turn things around. But a trip to Elland Road, where Rangers have won only once in 28 years is the last thing he needs.”

As for Leeds, changes to the starting line-up are highly likely. Farke could bring Joe Rodon back into the side after his suspension and Saturday’s benching, while Jaidon Anthony is pushing for a starting place and the midfield could perhaps use a refresh after an underwhelming display in the first half at St Mary’s. Here’s what the starting XI could well look like on Wednesday night.

1 . Illan Meslier The goalkeeper remains Leeds' expected number one whilever he is fit. Against Southampton he will have been disappointed with the first goal but was let down by his side's defending for all three. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

2 . Luke Ayling Having been rested against Southampton after a busy period the veteran defender could come back in against Queens Park Rangers and take the place of Jamie Shackleton, who struggled at St Mary's. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3 . Sam Byram The left-back did not have a great first half against Southampton but is the best option Farke has in this position. Only question mark will be his ability to start after playing 90 at the weekend. If he's not there yet, expect Shackleton. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales