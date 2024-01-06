Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two high-flying teams will face off in the FA Cup as Championship giants Leeds United make the trip to the Weston Home Stadium to face League One side Peterborough United.

Both teams have their sights set on winning automatic promotion this season, although Leeds United will also hope to build further history in a competition that they once won under Don Revie back in 1972. The FA Cup victory against Arsenal 52 years ago helped inspire the now iconic chant of Marching on Together which is sung at Leeds games throughout the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition is deeply ingrained in Leeds history and Daniel Farke’s side will be dreaming of another historic cup run this term. But when is Leeds United’s visit to Peterborough United and has it been selected for TV coverage? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Leeds United vs Peterborough?

West Yorkshire giants Leeds United will make the trip down to Peterborough on Sunday 7 January. The game at London Road is scheduled to kick off at 2pm. The match will be decided within 90 minutes and if the game finishes level then a replay will take place later in the month to decide which team progresses to the fourth round.

How to watch Leeds United vs Peterborough?

Leeds United’s clash with Peterborough has not been selected for TV coverage with ITV1 instead favouring holders Manchester City’s home clash with Huddersfield Town. A number of other fixtures have also been moved to 2pm on Sunday, but will not be broadcast. For those not making the trip, the YEP will provide it's usual live blog of coverage during the game.