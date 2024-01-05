Leeds United have had three of their Championship fixtures next month rescheduled, following the latest broadcast selections by Sky Sports . The Whites have been handed a 12.30pm kick off at Plymouth Argyle on February 17, much to the frustration of supporters in what is the longest away trip of the season.

A home game with Leicester City has been moved forward to Friday, February 23 while their trip to Swansea City on Tuesday, February 17 will be shown live with no change to the date or kick-off time. Following the latest changes, the YEP has looked at all of Sky Sports' broadcast picks for the 2023-24 Championship season so far to see how Leeds have been impacted. Not including midweek games that have been shown on the red button, here's how many live games Leeds have been selected for so far this campaign compared to rivals.