DAVID WATKINS

At the end of the Christmas period, it’s a case of ‘two good, two bad’ for Leeds United. Home wins against Ipswich Town and Birmingham City, disappointing away defeats at Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion. Bad as those results were, we are actually, three points nearer the second automatic promotion place than we were before Christmas, albeit Southampton have also gate-crashed the party.

It feels like an opportunity now to forget the stresses of the Championship and instead focus on an FA Cup tie at Peterborough United. Then again, the FA Cup has been no friend to Leeds over the years and the names Hereford, Histon, Rochdale, Sutton, Newport, and Crawley will haunt us forever, as will Colchester for us older folk!

Peterborough are in as much of a dilemma as Leeds in terms of how much to risk their top players in the Cup when they have pressing league business to return to afterward. Posh are just two points off an automatic promotion place themselves. If both sides play strong teams, I’d expect Leeds to win but, if I had a pound for every time I’ve said that… I’d have a few quid!

Prediction: Peterborough United 1 Leeds United 2 ANDY RHODES

After what can only be described as a rocky December, Leeds United will be looking to follow up their new year league win by progressing in the FA Cup on Sunday. Based on United’s Cup form in recent seasons, that will be easier said than done, especially when you consider their opponents.

Peterborough United are on their own promotion charge in League One and sit third in the table having lost just one league game since September. Despite their league priorities, the hosts will be in no mood to field a weakened team with savvy chairman Darragh MacAnthony knowing the value of a decent Cup run.

Whites boss Daniel Farke, meanwhile, may be tempted into some rotation having spoken at length about utilising his squad over the Christmas period. Patrick Bamford may have another opportunity up front, while fans will want to see more of players such as Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt after brief cameos this season.

Championship promotion is obviously the aim for Leeds this season but losing another third round cup game would be a setback.

Prediction: Peterborough United 2 Leeds United 2 KEITH INGHAM

Well that was better. A debutant keeper and a player [Patrick Bamford] usually on the wrong end of criticism both came in to the starting XI as Leeds started 2024 with three points after a poor Christmas, results-wise. With Ipswich, Southampton and West Brom dropping points it was a very good day.

Leeds turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend with an away third round tie at Peterborough United on Sunday. With both keepers – Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow – sidelined through suspension and injury respectively, Kristoffer Klaesson will keep his place. He did well on his debut when called upon and has a chance to keep the jersey if he continues to impress.

It will be interesting to see to see if Junior Firpo and Bamford keep their places after impressing against Birmingham. Farke may decide to make other changes and give the weekend off to regular starters. Willy Gnonto, Ilia Gruev and Jaidon Anthony could also start.

Leeds’ Cup runs in recent years have been poor. A long time has passed since that famous afternoon in Salford back in 2010 when we beat Man Utd. Depending on the line-up, Leeds should get through to the fourth round for the first time for a while.

Prediction: Peterborough United 1 Leeds United 2 NEIL GREWER

This is a game Leeds United should win but by no means is it critical they do – although avoiding a replay is preferable. I foresee a number of changes to the starting XI in order to rest players and utilise the full squad. So I am expecting to see Djed Spence, Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper, Ilia Gruev, Jaidon Anthony, Willy Gnonto and Patrick Bamford in action. All these have played at some point in recent games so changes should not massively disrupt the team.

The goalkeeper will be...whoever is fit! That leaves three positions to fill with right centre-back being the most intriguing – should we stick with Joe Rodon (exceptional in the last few games) or give Charlie Cresswell an outing? I favour the latter.

Then we are spoilt for choices for central midfield and no 10 positions (Glen Kamara and Joel Piroe for me). This XI should be strong enough to beat an in-form Peterborough United side, especially as the substitutes’ bench would contain quality options.

Prediction: Peterborough United 0 Leeds United 2

MIKE GILL

After a fine win against clueless Birmingham City, Leeds United take a trip down the A1 to play Peterbrough United in the third round of the FA Cup.

This once great competition is now only eagerly awaited by teams below the Championship level. For many of these sides it is their biggest money making opportunity of the season especially if they can progress beyond the third round.

The Posh are one of these teams, although they will not want to divert their efforts too far away from their promotion push. They occupy the third position in League One only two points behind Bolton in second place. Manager Darren Ferguson is enjoying his fourth spell at the club and has a good relationship with their outspoken owner Darragh MacAnthony and will no doubt be reminded of his family connections by the Leeds fans!

This competition has not brought much joy to the Whites in recent years and this fixture bears all the hallmarks of a tricky challenge. Nevertheless, we have enough players in the squad who have a point to prove and this is the ideal opportunity for them.