Leeds United will be without Pascal Struijk for longer than first expected and Daniel Farke has an injury concern over another centre-back ahead of the FA Cup clash with Peterborough United.

Struijk, who has been captaining the side while keeping club skipper Liam Cooper out of the starting line-up, has picked up a groin problem that has so far sidelined him for two games. Farke did initially hope to have the Dutchman back for New Year's Day but now admits the absence will go on a little longer.

Sam Byram is another who will definitely not take part on Sunday at London Road, joining goalkeeper Karl Darlow and attacker Joe Gelhardt on the injured list.

"Sam will definitely miss this game, he's got a little strain in his hamstring," said Farke. "I have hopes he's available for the Cardiff game but will definitely miss this game. Pascal's is definitely worse than expected, there's a doubt if he's back for the Cardiff game. Joffy is out with a little glute strain. I expect him to be back in training next week but he'll miss this game. With Karl Darlow, the concrete diagnosis, he'll be out for about seven weeks, that's at least what the doctors say. He's a fighter, perhaps he comes back a bit earlier."