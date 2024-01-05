Leeds United injury worse than expected as fresh question mark pops up for Peterborough United tie
Leeds United will be without Pascal Struijk for longer than first expected and Daniel Farke has an injury concern over another centre-back ahead of the FA Cup clash with Peterborough United.
Struijk, who has been captaining the side while keeping club skipper Liam Cooper out of the starting line-up, has picked up a groin problem that has so far sidelined him for two games. Farke did initially hope to have the Dutchman back for New Year's Day but now admits the absence will go on a little longer.
Sam Byram is another who will definitely not take part on Sunday at London Road, joining goalkeeper Karl Darlow and attacker Joe Gelhardt on the injured list.
"Sam will definitely miss this game, he's got a little strain in his hamstring," said Farke. "I have hopes he's available for the Cardiff game but will definitely miss this game. Pascal's is definitely worse than expected, there's a doubt if he's back for the Cardiff game. Joffy is out with a little glute strain. I expect him to be back in training next week but he'll miss this game. With Karl Darlow, the concrete diagnosis, he'll be out for about seven weeks, that's at least what the doctors say. He's a fighter, perhaps he comes back a bit earlier."
Farke also has a question mark over Cooper, who has come into the back four during Struijk's absence. The Scotland international suffered a 'muscle reaction' following the win over Birmingham City and might not pass fit for the cup tie. Fellow defenders Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton have missed recent games through knee and glute problems respectively, while Tottenham Hotspur loanee Djed Spence was sent back to his parent club on Thursday after Leeds decided to curtail his Elland Road spell.