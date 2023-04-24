Leeds United have been slipping towards the relegation zone over recent weeks and are now only a point above the bottom three. The Whites will be looking to return to winning ways as they prepare to take on Leicester City at Elland Road.

Javi Gracia has won three of his 10 games in charge since taking over from Jesse Marsch. The former Watford boss has seen his team lose their last three outings on the spin.

Leicester turned to Dean Smith after deciding to part company with Brendan Rodgers following a poor run of form. The 2016 champions have risen out of the drop zone after their win over Wolves at the weekend and are only a point behind Leeds in the table which makes their trip to Yorkshire even bigger.

Is Leeds United vs Leicester City on TV?

Yes. Leeds’ significant clash against relegation rivals Leicester is being shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Aston Villa against Fulham and Wolves versus Crystal Palace are also been shown on their other channels. Subscribers can watch the game on the BT Sport App on mobile, tablet and laptop devices.

When is Leeds United vs Leicester City and what time is kick-off?