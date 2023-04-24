News you can trust since 1890
Is Leeds United vs Leicester City on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture, streaming details and kick-off time

All you need to know as Leeds United prepare to face Leicester City in the Premier League this week

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST

Leeds United have been slipping towards the relegation zone over recent weeks and are now only a point above the bottom three. The Whites will be looking to return to winning ways as they prepare to take on Leicester City at Elland Road.

Javi Gracia has won three of his 10 games in charge since taking over from Jesse Marsch. The former Watford boss has seen his team lose their last three outings on the spin.

Leicester turned to Dean Smith after deciding to part company with Brendan Rodgers following a poor run of form. The 2016 champions have risen out of the drop zone after their win over Wolves at the weekend and are only a point behind Leeds in the table which makes their trip to Yorkshire even bigger.

Is Leeds United vs Leicester City on TV?

Yes. Leeds’ significant clash against relegation rivals Leicester is being shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Aston Villa against Fulham and Wolves versus Crystal Palace are also been shown on their other channels. Subscribers can watch the game on the BT Sport App on mobile, tablet and laptop devices.

When is Leeds United vs Leicester City and what time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 20:00 (GMT) on Tuesday 25th April, with coverage starting an hour earlier at 19:00. The Whites lost their last two home fixtures 6-1 to Liverpool and 5-1 to Crystal Palace so need to give their fans something to cheer about.