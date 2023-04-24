The latest round of Premier League action has only just concluded but a whole new fixture card is already upon us and the action kicks off tomorrow night.

Leeds United, who suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Fulham on Saturday, are back at Elland Road with fellow strugglers Leicester City the visitors to Yorkshire. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window gets closer and closer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites have been linked with a move for a Barcelona attacker in recent weeks but the latest reports from Spain claim that a deal is now all but done but it hinges on United securing their status as a top flight club this season. Elsewhere, in a season that has seen so many managerial changes across the country a former Leeds and Liverpool player is said to be ‘considering’ applying for a job in League Two. Here are the latest Leeds United headlines on Monday, April 24:

Barcelona attacker ‘will join’ Leeds United if they survive relegation battle

Barcelona teenager Illias Akhomach will leave the club to join Premier League side Leeds United at the end of 2022/23, according to Football España. However, the Spanish publication claims that the 19-year old will wait to see if they survive their current relegation battle before signing his contract.

Several clubs were thought to be chasing the Spanish youth international who has reportedly rejected the latest contract offer from the Nou Camp and will become a free agent at the end of the current campaign. It is claimed the players representative have been in contact with Leeds since the start of the year and it is now almost complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Leeds United striker ‘considering’ applying for League Two job

Former Leeds United striker and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is considering applying for the manager vacancy at Tranmere Rovers, per the Daily Mail. The League Two club are on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with former Dundee United and Shrewsbury Town gaffer Micky Mellon last month.