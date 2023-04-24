Leeds United fans on 'lost' boss, targeted weak spot, suggested solution and 'toxic' warning

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say about the weekend’s 2-1 reverse at Craven Cottage including dismay at a ‘lost’ Whites figure, a targeted Leeds weak spot and an Elland Road warning for Tuesday night’s clash against basement rivals Leicester City.

ANDY RHODES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whichever way you look at it now, things are truly desperate for Leeds United. Saturday’s loss combined with results elsewhere puts Leeds in a precarious situation and makes tomorrow night even bigger.

NIGHTMARE: For Leeds United's Rasmus Kristensen, right, taken to the cleaners by Fulham's Brazilian winger Willian, left, at Craven Cottage. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Just how United will play under that pressure remains to be seen. The next two games could determine the season so points are a necessity. Against Fulham, Leeds looked average to say the least. The centre halves performed well but the hosts identified a weak spot in Rasmus Kristensen. By moving him out of position Fulham were able to create the chances for both goals.

Upfront, Leeds looked lacklustre too while in midfield, there was no bite, no desire and no willingness to get stuck in. When your midfield isn’t functioning it leaves you open to attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether Javi Gracia will change his team or not is a matter that has been well debated by many fans over the last few weeks. Gracia has a mountain of things to work on before Tuesday’s showdown with Leicester. If things don’t go as hoped, Elland Road will turn very toxic indeed.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

NEIL GREWER

I can’t argue with the result, the better team on the day won with the overall best player on the pitch – Willian, being instrumental in the deciding moments. Leeds United did look more solid than recently but still gave the ball away cheaply, lacked confidence and conviction and ultimately quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illan Meslier had an ultimately disappointing afternoon with poor decision making/communication playing a large part in both Fulham goals – although he did make a couple of excellent saves. It’s decision time for Javi Gracia here I believe, with changing the goalkeeper a definite consideration for the next game against Leicester City tomorrow.

Leeds looked devoid of ideas up front with virtually none of the little quick passing interplays coming off resulting in quick transitions to the benefit of Fulham. How they miss Tyler Adams.

So results-wise an improvement on the past two games, although parts of those games were better than this game, but much more is needed tomorrow – urgency, energy, accurate passing, improved game management and avoidance of mistakes to give Leeds any chance against Leicester.

Man of the match: Liam Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAVID WATKINS

Oh dear, oh dear! Once again the only real difference between these two teams was that we made mistakes and they didn’t! Okay, Fulham looked a yard faster and seemed better able to find their men than us but, if we could just have remained error free throughout that game we’d have earned a vital point.

Going forward it has to be said we didn’t create much either but the biggest worry remains that we have such a soft centre – we probably have two more chances to save this season of ours as we try to get maximum points from Leicester and Bournemouth in the coming week but if we continue to defend so poorly, as someone said to me at the Palace game: “we could have Pele up front and it wouldn’t help us win with this defence!”.

We are so naive in other aspects too – watching Marc Roca getting more and more frustrated as he failed to beat the first man at four successive corners, was another low point that drew the ire of the Leeds faithful. It was a sorry looking performance in so many respects and if we can’t improve next week then we almost certainly will go down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one salvation might be though that none of the sides below us look likely to gather too many points either!

Man of the match: Any Fulham player!

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds continued their slump with a 2-1 defeat at Fulham. The alarm bells are reaching deafening proportions as they now only lead tomorrow’s opponents Leicester City by one point. Javi Gracia – after a bright start – seems lost and the continued presence of Brenden Aaronson in the starting XI is beginning to make fans think he hasn’t got a clue on team selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only positives from the game at Craven Cottage is that at least a few of the players haven’t thrown in the towel. Liam Cooper, making his 200th appearance (having played under 11 managers/coaches is remarkable) and Max Wober made the defence more solid despite conceding another two goals.

Of the rest, Crysencio Summerville had a good half hour in the first half before fading until being involved in Leeds’ consolation goal. There seems to be no belief, no fight, no anything from most of the other players. My hope is small but it’s there, that Leeds can get a win against Leicester tomorrow night. If they don’t, the owners, coach and players can expect a severe backlash from fans very low in patience at what is happening in Leeds 11.

Man of the match: Liam Cooper.

MIKE GILL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another defeat but not a capitulation this time. The return of Liam Cooper and Max Wober gave the back four more solidity at Craven Cottage. The exception was on the right where Rasmus Kristensen was taken to the cleaners by Willian. The big Dane is sure to have recurring nightmares about this game.

The first goal came on 58 minutes when Illan Meslier failed to deal with Willian’s cross leaving Harry Wilson the simple task of putting the ball into an empty net. Less than 15 minutes later the French giant fluffed a cross from Antonee Robinson this time giving Andreas Pereira a certain tap in.

United scrambled a goal from Patrick Bamford via Joao Palhinha leaving them 10 minutes to find an equaliser but it wasn’t to be. The other positional problem on the day was in the centre of the park. Weston McKennie is not an enforcer, he lacks discipline and his distribution is questionable. Maybe the solution lies within the problem. For Leicester City tomorrow night bring back Luke Ayling at right-back, rest McKennie and move Kristensen to midfield.